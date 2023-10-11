Manikanta creates new 100m national record at National Open Athletics Championships

PTI

Bengaluru, October 11

Manikanta H H of Services created new men’s 100m national record on the opening day of National Open Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Manikanta clocked 10.23 seconds to win heat number 3 and qualify for the final.

He erased the earlier national record of 10.26 seconds which was in the name of Amiya Kumar Mallick of Odisha set in 2016.