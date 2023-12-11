Maninder shines as Bengal Warriors beat Thalaivas

Bengaluru: Captain Maninder Singh dished out a 16-point effort as Bengal Warriors rallied to beat Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here today. Warriors won 48-38. Maninder pulled off a Super Raid to help Warriors reduce the gap 26-29. Moments later, they inflicted an ‘All Out’ to take the lead at 31-29. Bengal side then ensured that they stayed in front.

Bridgetown

Forde, Carty power Windies to series victory over England

Keacy Carty hit a half-century and Matthew Forde took three wickets as West Indies claimed a four-wicket win in the rain-affected third ODI on Saturday to clinch their first home ODI series victory over England since 1998. Chasing a DLS par score of 188 in 34 overs, Carty (50) combined with Alick Athanaze (45) for a 76-run partnership, before Romario Shepherd hit 41 to help the hosts get over the line with 14 balls to spare. Earlier, Forde took 3/29.

Kolkata

Chouhan wins SSP Chawrasia Invitational title

Om Prakash Chouhan displayed nerves of steel in a close finish as he won the Rs 1 crore SSP Chawrasia Invitational golf tournament to secure his 11th career title and fourth of the season. Om Prakash, the overnight leader by four shots, was not at his best today as he shot a 1-over 73 but closed out the match in style with a last-hole birdie to triumph by one shot for a total of 6-under 282.

Karachi

Pakistan team in Australia without a doctor

Visa and passport issues have left the Pakistan cricket team in Australia without a doctor and the Under-19 side in the UAE without a team manager. Even off-spinner Sajid Khan, who is set to replace Abrar Ahmed in the Pakistan squad in Australia, has had his departure delayed due to visa issues. Agencies

