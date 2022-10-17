Manish, Vaidehi win Fenesta Open titles

New Delhi: Manish Sureshkumar and Vaidehi Chaudhari clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here today. Vaidehi cruised past Sai Samhitha Chamarthi 6-2 6-0. Manish dismantled the challenge from Digvijay Pratap Singh, winning 6-2 6-3.

Kochi

Petratos hat-trick helps ATK Mohun Bagan stun Kerala

Australian forward Dimitri Petratos scored the ongoing Indian Super League season’s first hat-trick as ATK Mohun Bagan ran riot against Kerala Blasters to emerge 5-2 victorious here today.

Bengaluru

PKL: Paltan taste first victory of season

Puneri Paltan defeated U Mumba 30-28 to register their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here today. In the day’s second match, UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37.

Barcelona

Neymar faces fraud trial for Barca transfer from Santos

Five years since Neymar put a tumultuous end to his career at Barcelona, the Brazil forward will be tried in Spain to determine whether he and others committed fraud when he joined the Catalan club from Santos back in 2013. In a trial starting tomorrow in Barcelona, Neymar, his father and the former leaderships of both Barcelona and Brazilian club Santos face charges of fraud and unfair competition. Agencies