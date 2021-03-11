Manisha Kalyan hogs limelight, again

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

Young striker Manisha Kalyan became the first Indian footballer to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League when she made her debut for Apollon Ladies FC in the European Club competition in Engomi, Cyprus.

Kalyan replaced Cyprus’ Marilena Georgiou in the 60th minute at the Makareio Stadium as Apollon beat Latvian top-flight club SFK Riga 3-0 in their opener on Thursday.

The 20-year-old had become the fourth Indian woman footballer to sign for an overseas club after landing a multi-year contract with the Cypriot first division winners.

Kalyan had also produced some impressive performances for the national team and Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women’s League. She was recently awarded the AIFF Woman Footballer of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

