Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh lift mixed team pistol title at Shooting Nationals

PTI

Bhopal, December 5

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) at the MP Shooting Academy range here.

The Haryana duo trounced Karnataka’s Divya TS and Imroz 16-4 in the gold medal encounter on Sunday.

Manu and Sarabjot had earlier topped the qualification round as well with a combined score of 575, while the Karnataka pair had finished second with 573 to set up the title clash.

Punjab and ONGC shared the bronze medal.

In the junior mixed team pistol, the gold was won by Uttar Pradesh’s Anjali and Sagar after beating Uttarakhand’s Yashsavi and Abhinav 18-16 in the gold medal match.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh won the bronze medals on offer.

At the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, where the Rifle nationals are being hosted, the Indian Navy’s Niraj Kumar won the 50m rifle prone men’s event with a score of 625.8.

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar representing Madhya Pradesh, won silver with 624.8, while Delhi’s Tarun Yadav won bronze with a score of 623.4.

Niraj, in-fact, won a double gold, taking the team title in men’s prone along with G. Purusothaman and Ajay Thakur.