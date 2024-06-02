Manu Bhaker’s World Cup exemption raises questions over NRAI’s Olympics planning

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 1

In a decision that raises questions over National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) planning for the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker has been exempted from participating at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

Manu, who was to take part in the 25m sports pistol, 10m air pistol and mixed team, had written to the NRAI seeking permission to skip the World Cup. She wanted to undergo physiotherapy and strength and conditioning sessions, besides wanting to travel to Switzerland and Italy for fine tuning of her guns and grips.

Despite it, she travelled to Munich and now has been told that she can skip the competition and treat her time as part of the training programme. Manu was not given an option as the flight bookings and hotel reservations were already done.

NRAI called the decision as part of the training programme designed by experts, including coaches and high performance director Dr Pierre Beauchamp.

NRAI secretary general K Sultan Singh called it a routine training and an exposure trip, saying “there was no issue” if a shooter skips the competition. “The plan was to send the team to Munich for exposure as it was the last competition before the Olympics and the competition programme reflects that of the Paris Games,” Singh told The Tribune today.

“All of this was a part of the plan for the Olympics as the training programme has been planned for the team after consultations with the shooters and coaches,” he added.

Moreover, some shooters will also be participating in disciplines in which they will not shoot at the Olympics. Rhythm Sangwan, who is likely to represent India in the 10m air pistol, will take part in the 25m pistol in Munich. Similarly, Esha Singh, who will compete in the 25m sports pistol in Paris, will compete in the 10m air pistol in Munich.

