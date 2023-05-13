Marcus Rashford out of Wolves tie?

Manchester, May 12

Marcus Rashford could miss tomorrow’s game against Wolverhampton with a leg injury, potentially hurting Manchester United’s chances of earning a Champions League place.

United manager Erik ten Hag said Friday it was “more than doubtful” his leading scorer would be available for the weekend. “He has a problem,” Ten Hag said.

Rashford’s absence would be a major blow to United after back-to-back losses in the Premier League. The England striker has had the most prolific season of his career, scoring 29 goals. — AP