Carolina Marin wins Euro title after long layoff

Madrid, May 1

Three-time world champion Carolina Marin clinched the European Championships title for the sixth time on Saturday, making a triumphant return after a knee injury sidelined her for 10 months.

Wang, Lee win titles China’s Wang Zhi Yi (in pic) defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 15-21 21-13 21-19 in the women’s singles final of the Badminton Asia Championships today. Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia defeated Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 21-17 23-21 to win the men’s singles title.

Marin, who injured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee in June last year, was unable to defend her women’s singles crown at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old won 21-10 21-12 against Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the final.

“I feel extremely happy, but it’s not about winning the gold medal today. Being able to come back and playing my first tournament of the season is bigger,” said former world No. 1 Marin. “I needed to improve my game and play some matches to gain confidence. I could do that in this tournament. I will enjoy this big story with my team, friends, and family right now. On Monday, we start again.”

Marin, who is now ranked sixth, won the Olympics gold in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games after beating PV Sindhu of India. — Reuters