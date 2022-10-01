Mark your dates, MotoGP coming to India next September

PTI

New Delhi, September 30

MotoGP today confirmed that it will race in India from 2023 with provisional dates set for September 22 to 24, marking the return of a big-ticket motorsport event in the country after Formula 1’s departure nine years ago.

The world’s premier bike racing championship will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, which hosted Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during a practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton pipped him to the fastest time in the session. Reuters

After MotoGP announced that India will become the 31st country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix next year, a provisional calendar was released. India has been listed as the 14th round in a 21-race calendar.

Top officials from MotoGP’s commercial rights holder Dorna had visited India earlier this month to sign a seven-year MoU with the Indian race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS).

They had also held meetings with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The FSS had announced that a MotoGP round will be held next year, but Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta did not commit to a timeframe considering the complexities surrounding a season’s calendar. Today’s announcement from MotoGP makes the picture clearer. “We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to bring the sport to them,” Ezpeleta said.