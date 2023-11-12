Marsh-alling Aussies to win

Pune, November 11

Mitchell Marsh blasted his second big century of the World Cup as Australia primed themselves for the semifinals by cruising to their seventh straight victory with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh here today.

177 Marsh goes past Quinton de Kock’s 174 to register the second highest individual score of this World Cup after Glenn Maxwell’s 201* 307 Australia’s biggest chase in World Cups, surpassing 291 against Afghanistan in their last game 22 Adam Zampa is now Australia’s highest wicket-taker in a World Cup, going past Brad Hogg (21) and Shane Warne (20)

Australia lost Travis Head early in their chase of 307 but fellow opener David Warner (53) and Marsh (177 not out) forged a 120-run partnership for the second wicket before the five-time world champions comfortably got home in 44.4 overs.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on Marsh and struck a confident note ahead of the semifinals. “The tempo that he played at was sustainable and he’s a scary prospect to have. Seven games in a row... Even when we weren’t at our best in some of those games, we came away with a win,” he said.

Marsh reached his third One-day international century in 87 deliveries and ended with 17 fours and nine sixes as he turned the screws on Bangladesh in a 175-run stand with Steve Smith (63 not out), who returned to the side after a bout of vertigo.

“Can’t wait for the semifinal, it’s going to be a ripper,” said Marsh, who was named the Player of the Match. “We’re bloody pumped to get to Kolkata.”

Marsh had briefly returned home last week following his grandfather’s death. “I’m sure my nana, mum and all the family will be watching at home, so hopefully it’s put a smile on their faces. My pop was a great man and they celebrated his life yesterday,” he said.

Towhid Hridoy earlier scored his maiden half-century of the tournament on his way to 74, as Bangladesh finished with 306/8 from 50 overs in the final group game for both sides. Australia gave explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell another day off ahead of their semifinal with South Africa in Kolkata on November 16, while Sean Abbott (2/61) had a good match replacing Mitchell Starc. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Bangladesh

T Hasan c & b Abbott 36

L Das c Labuschagne b Zampa 36

N Shanto run out (Inglis) 45

T Hridoy c Labuschagne b Stoinis 74

Mahmudullah run out (Labuschagne) 32

M Rahim c Cummins b Zampa 21

M Miraz c Cummins b Abbott 29

N Ahmed run out (Abbott) 7

M Hasan not out 2

T Ahmed not out 0

Extras: (lb 10, nb 2, w 12) 24

Total: (8 wickets, 50 overs) 306

FOW: 1-76, 2-106, 3-170, 4-214,

5-251, 6-286, 7-303, 8-304

Bowling O M R W

Josh Hazlewood 7 1 21 0

Pat Cummins 8 0 56 0

Sean Abbott 10 0 61 2

Mitchell Marsh 4 0 48 0

Adam Zampa 10 0 32 2

Travis Head 6 0 33 0

Marcus Stoinis 5 0 45 1

Australia

T Head b Taskin Ahmed 10

D Warner c Shanto b Rahman 53

M Marsh not out 177

S Smith not out 63

Extras: (w 4) 4

Total: (2 wickets, 44.4 overs) 307

FOW: 1-12, 2-132

Bowling O M R W

Taskin Ahmed 10 0 61 1

Mahedi Hasan 9 0 38 0

Nasum Ahmed 10 0 85 0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 6 0 47 0

Mustafizur Rahman 9.4 1 76 1

Player of the Match: Mitchell Marsh

