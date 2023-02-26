Martinelli fires Gunners to win

LEICESTER, February 25

Arsenal’s Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli scored a fine goal to earn a 1-0 win at Leicester City today, which keeps them at the top of the Premier League.

January signing Leandro Trossard arrowed a stunning strike into the net midway through the first half, but the Belgian was denied his second goal for Arsenal after VAR ruled Ben White to have fouled goalkeeper Danny Ward in the build-up.

It took the dominant visitors until the first minute of the second half to break the deadlock as Martinelli raced onto a Trossard pass and stroked home what proved to be the winner.

The hosts did not look like getting back into the contest, with Arsenal seeing out the win. — Reuters