Martinez double powers Argentina to top group

Miami: Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the second half to help Argentina’s second string beat Peru 2-0 at the Copa America on Saturday and finish top of Group A, knocking Peru out of the tournament. Canada also qualified for the last-eight after holding Chile to a 0-0 draw.

Anshu suffers shoulder strain during training

Anshu Malik, who is a strong medal contender at the Paris Olympics, has suffered a shoulder strain during training, forcing the Wrestling Federation of India to seek a status report from the wrestler. Anshu was training at Mirchpur academy in Haryana and a week back suffered a strain. “During a practice session, she suffered strain and as a precautionary measure, she stopped training. She also underwent an MRI and there is nothing to worry,” Anshu’s father and coach Dharamveer Malik said.

Praggnanandhaa beats Giri, Gukesh draws with Alireza

After missing out on opportunities to win, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finally broke through and scored a hard-earned victory over Dutchman Anish Giri in the fourth round of the Superbet Classic chess tournament. World Championship challenger D Gukesh, playing with black, had little trouble holding Firouzja Alireza of France to a draw. —Agencies

