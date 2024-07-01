Martinez double powers Argentina to top group

Miami: Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the second half to help Argentina’s second string beat Peru 2-0 at the Copa America on Saturday and finish top of Group A, knocking Peru out of the tournament. Canada also qualified for the last-eight after holding Chile to a 0-0 draw.
New Delhi
Anshu suffers shoulder strain during training
Anshu Malik, who is a strong medal contender at the Paris Olympics, has suffered a shoulder strain during training, forcing the Wrestling Federation of India to seek a status report from the wrestler. Anshu was training at Mirchpur academy in Haryana and a week back suffered a strain. “During a practice session, she suffered strain and as a precautionary measure, she stopped training. She also underwent an MRI and there is nothing to worry,” Anshu’s father and coach Dharamveer Malik said.
Bucharest
Praggnanandhaa beats Giri, Gukesh draws with Alireza
After missing out on opportunities to win, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finally broke through and scored a hard-earned victory over Dutchman Anish Giri in the fourth round of the Superbet Classic chess tournament. World Championship challenger D Gukesh, playing with black, had little trouble holding Firouzja Alireza of France to a draw. —Agencies
Top News
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...
Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge
From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...
Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi
General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children
NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam
Retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded...