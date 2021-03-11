Mary-Nikhat Zareen trial averted, Manisha to miss CWG

Mary-Nikhat Zareen trial averted, Manisha to miss CWG

World Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda, gold medallist Nikhat Zareen and bronze winner Manisha Moun at a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. Manas Ranjan Bhui

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 27

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has done well to avoid a potential controversy over a trial between Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen, but decision by the federation has caused misery to Manisha Moun, bronze medallist at the recent World Championships.

The BFI has decided to postpone the trials to select the Indian women’s team for the Commonwealth Games from May 31 to June 9. Also, in the trials Mary Kom will compete in the 48kg class and Nikhat will participate in the 50kg division.

The different weight categories for the two pugilists, who have a history of bad blood, mean that there will be no fireworks between the two at the trials. The duo has been sparring on and off the ring for over three years now. In late 2019, at the trials to select the team for an Olympics qualifying tournament, Mary beat Nikhat and then refused to shake hands with her, and also brushed off Nikhat’s hug. Mary also had a shouting match with Nikhat’s father, Mohammad Jameel Ahmed.

The two were competing to represent India in the 51kg class then. Nikhat recently won the world title in the 52kg division. “Now there are two categories and that helps. It is also wonderful from an Indian perspective that we do well in the lighter weight categories so we have more chances in winning medals,” BFI president Ajay Singh told The Tribune on Tuesday.

Nikhat given time

He added that the trials were postponed to give Nikhat time to rest and recover.

“We are very delighted that Nikhat has won a gold medal so we would like to give her an opportunity for the Commonwealth Games in the 50kg category. She will have to drop her weight, but it should not be a problem as she normally weighs around 51kg,” he added. “We wanted to give her some time. The trials were to happen on May 31 and we have shifted that to June 9, so that she gets time to recover and recuperate.”

Disappointment

However, with the BFI deciding to send only four women boxers to the CWG, Manisha is feeling crushed.

The Birmingham CWG organisers have set a limit of four weight representations for each competing nation, and the BFI has chosen to send boxers in the 48kg, 50kg, 60kg and 70kg divisions.

The decision to not send a 57kg boxer was taken due to lack of results, and BFI officials and coaches believed India had greater chances of winning medals in the other four categories. Also, it is understood Manisha had a slight injury problem when the decision was taken.

“On the basis of winnability of the boxers, the head coach and high performance director had recommended four weight categories among the available six categories for CWG and the federation agreed,” BFI secretary general Himanta K Kalita clarified.

“Manisha Moun’s name is in the long list. But she will have to face trials in the 60kg division for selection,” he added.

I’m sad: Manisha

Manisha, however, feels hard done by.

“What I figured is that previously there was hardly any performance in the 57kg category. I have given my all at this World Championships. I am sad that I won’t be playing in the Commonwealth Games as I have been told that there will not be any representation in my weight category,” Manisha, who hails from Kaithal, said.

