Matthew Wade to lead Australia in T20 series against India

PTI

Melbourne, October 28

Veteran wicket-keeper and batsman Matthew Wade received a shot in the arm after he was named as Australia’s captain for the five-match T20 series against India to be played just after the ongoing World Cup.

The 35-year-old considered his international career over a year ago as he felt that last year’s T20 World Cup would be his last. But now he will lead a fifteen-member squad without its frontline fast bowlers.

Australia doesn't have a permanent T20 skipper since Aaron Finch's retirement earlier in 2023 and Mitchell Marsh and Wade have been doing the interim job.

"Matthew has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series," Australia selection chief George Bailey said in a statement.

"Like Mitch Marsh in the South Africa series, this is another great opportunity to deepen our international leadership experience." Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood along with all-rounders Marsh and Cameron Green would return after the ongoing World Cup but David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head will stay back for the T20 series.

Australia's T20 squad for India series doesn't have any uncapped player.

Matt Short, Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha all have made their debuts against South Africa earlier this year and will feature in the T20 series in India.

T20 specialists like Tim David, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Ellis would play alongside Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

The frontline pace attack has been rested to manage their workload as the first Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin just 11 days after the final India-Australia T20 in Hyderabad on December 3.

Australia's first Test against Pakistan would begin on December 14 in Perth.

The T20 series between India and Australia would start just four days after the conclusion of the World Cup.

The first match of the series would be played in Vishakhapatnam on November 23.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

#Australia #Cricket