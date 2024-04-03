Mauricio’s brace leads Odisha to 3-1 win vs Punjab

PTI

Bhubaneswar, April 2

Odisha FC scored twice in the second half to overcome a fighting Punjab FC 3-1 in an Indian Super League match here today.

Diego Mauricio (34th and 68th minutes) scored twice for the hosts, while Isak Ralte (61st) scored the third goal.

Madih Talal (38th) scored the only goal for the away side. Odisha FC, who remained unbeaten at home, moved to second in the table, while Punjab FC remained eighth, still in contention for the final playoffs spot.

Odisha took the lead with Mauricio leaping ahead of Dimitrios Chatziiasias from a Jerry Lalrinzuala cross and planting a header past the diving goalkeeper. Punjab were not behind for long as they found the equaliser just four minutes later.

Punjab coach Staikos Vergetis received a yellow card for dissent with the match officials just before halftime, which will see him suspended for the next match against Mohun Bagan. The hosts controlled the next phase of the match, increasing the tempo and testing the Punjab side.