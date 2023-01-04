 Shivam Mavi steals the show : The Tribune India

Shivam Mavi steals the show

Debutant pacer stars in India’s thrilling two-run win over Sri Lanka

Shivam Mavi steals the show

Deepak Hooda struck 41 not out off 23



PTI

Mumbai, January 3

Shivam Mavi made a dream debut with a relentless display of fast bowling as his four-wicket haul made the difference in India’s narrow two-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in the first T20I here today.

While Shivam Mavi ended with envious figures of 4/22 in four overs. PTI

India’s batters found the Sri Lankan spinners hard to put away before Deepak Hooda (41 not out off 23) and Axar Patel (31 not out off 20) took the hosts to 162/5.

Sri Lanka surely had the firepower to chase down 163 but Mavi’s strikes at the start and the back end of the innings tilted the game in favour of the home team. The game went down to the wire with spinner Axar Patel managing to defend 13 runs in the final over. Mavi ended with envious figures of 4/22 in four overs.

The fighting knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27) and Chamika Karunaratne (23 not out off 16) went in vain as Sri Lanka ended at 160 all out in 20 overs. This was the lowest total India defended at the stadium.

Skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bowl the first over and the pressure created by him helped Mavi at the other end. Hardik bowled full tilt and hardly gave anything away, conceding only 12 runs in his three-over spell.

Mavi’s moment to cherish came in his first over as he showed remarkable composure to strike back after being hit for two fours by Kusal Mendis. Pathum Nissanka had no clue as Mavi’s delivery jagged back to shatter the stumps.

Earlier, Hooda and Axar shared an unbeaten 68-run stand off 38 balls for the sixth wicket after India found themselves at a shaky 94/5.

Brief scores: India: 162/5 (Hooda 41*, Kishan 37, Axar 31*; Hasaranga 1/22); Sri Lanka: 160 all out in 20 overs (Shanaka 45, Kusal 28; Mavi 4/22, Umran 2/27, Harshal 2/41). — PTI

I was waiting for this moment for the last six years. Had injuries in between and it felt my dream will never come true. Nerves were 3-4 on a scale of 10 because you know what to expect when you have played the IPL. The first wicket was my favouriteRs Shivam Mavi

I try to practise for every position and try to give my best at every position. We knew if we got the momentum on our side, we would reach 160 — Deepak Hooda, player of the match

I have seen him (Mavi) bowling well in the IPL and I just told him to simply bowl. I told him, ‘I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it’s fine.’ — Hardik Pandya, india captain

Really disappointed with the way we finished, it was a game we should have won. At Wankhede, the batters need to cross the line easily when you are chasing 163 — Dasun Shanaka, Sri lanka captain

Bumrah added to India’s ODI squad for SL series

Mumbai: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was today added to India’s ODI squad for the three games against Sri Lanka after the National Cricket Academy declared him fit for the home series beginning January 10. Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.

BCCI invites bids for women’s IPL teams

New delhi: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) today invited bids for the right to “own and operate” teams in the first ever women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). In December, the BCCI also floated tenders for the women’s league’s media rights for the 2023-27 cycle. “The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women’s Indian Premier League, through a tender process,” the BCCI said in a statement. “The (Invitation to Tender) will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.” The inaugural season of the women’s IPL is likely to be played on March 3-26. A three-team Women’s T20 Challenge had been staged alongside the men’s IPL since 2018, but the BCCI have been urged to set up an expanded tournament for women with more teams and players.

Nervy Pak trail NZ by 295 in 2nd Test

Karachi: Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel’s last-wicket century stand helped New Zealand take control of the second Test against a jittery Pakistan today. Henry made a career-best unbeaten 68 off 81 balls while Patel also notched his Test-best of 35 as they added 104 for the 10th wicket and propelled New Zealand to 449 on Day 2. Both Henry and Patel then struck early blows and captain Babar Azam was run out in a bizarre mix-up with Imam-ul-Haq in the final session before Pakistan struggled to reach 154/3 at stumps. Imam was unbeaten on 74.

Zampa fails ‘Mankad’ attempt in BBL

melbourne: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa found himself in an embarrassing situation on Tuesday when his attempt to get Melbourne Renegades’ Tom Rogers run out with a “Mankad” went awry. Melbourne Stars captain Zampa aborted a ball during his run-up after seeing Rogers leave his crease early and whipped off the bails, with umpires initially giving it as a run out. However, the decision was overturned by the third umpire, who determined Zampa’s arm to have “gone past the vertical”. Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

10
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement