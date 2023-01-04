Shivam Mavi steals the show

PTI

Mumbai, January 3

Shivam Mavi made a dream debut with a relentless display of fast bowling as his four-wicket haul made the difference in India’s narrow two-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in the first T20I here today.

India’s batters found the Sri Lankan spinners hard to put away before Deepak Hooda (41 not out off 23) and Axar Patel (31 not out off 20) took the hosts to 162/5.

Sri Lanka surely had the firepower to chase down 163 but Mavi’s strikes at the start and the back end of the innings tilted the game in favour of the home team. The game went down to the wire with spinner Axar Patel managing to defend 13 runs in the final over. Mavi ended with envious figures of 4/22 in four overs.

The fighting knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27) and Chamika Karunaratne (23 not out off 16) went in vain as Sri Lanka ended at 160 all out in 20 overs. This was the lowest total India defended at the stadium.

Skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bowl the first over and the pressure created by him helped Mavi at the other end. Hardik bowled full tilt and hardly gave anything away, conceding only 12 runs in his three-over spell.

Mavi’s moment to cherish came in his first over as he showed remarkable composure to strike back after being hit for two fours by Kusal Mendis. Pathum Nissanka had no clue as Mavi’s delivery jagged back to shatter the stumps.

Earlier, Hooda and Axar shared an unbeaten 68-run stand off 38 balls for the sixth wicket after India found themselves at a shaky 94/5.

Brief scores: India: 162/5 (Hooda 41*, Kishan 37, Axar 31*; Hasaranga 1/22); Sri Lanka: 160 all out in 20 overs (Shanaka 45, Kusal 28; Mavi 4/22, Umran 2/27, Harshal 2/41). — PTI

I was waiting for this moment for the last six years. Had injuries in between and it felt my dream will never come true. Nerves were 3-4 on a scale of 10 because you know what to expect when you have played the IPL. The first wicket was my favouriteRs Shivam Mavi I try to practise for every position and try to give my best at every position. We knew if we got the momentum on our side, we would reach 160 — Deepak Hooda, player of the match I have seen him (Mavi) bowling well in the IPL and I just told him to simply bowl. I told him, ‘I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it’s fine.’ — Hardik Pandya, india captain Really disappointed with the way we finished, it was a game we should have won. At Wankhede, the batters need to cross the line easily when you are chasing 163 — Dasun Shanaka, Sri lanka captain Bumrah added to India’s ODI squad for SL series Mumbai: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was today added to India’s ODI squad for the three games against Sri Lanka after the National Cricket Academy declared him fit for the home series beginning January 10. Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.

BCCI invites bids for women’s IPL teams

New delhi: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) today invited bids for the right to “own and operate” teams in the first ever women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). In December, the BCCI also floated tenders for the women’s league’s media rights for the 2023-27 cycle. “The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women’s Indian Premier League, through a tender process,” the BCCI said in a statement. “The (Invitation to Tender) will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.” The inaugural season of the women’s IPL is likely to be played on March 3-26. A three-team Women’s T20 Challenge had been staged alongside the men’s IPL since 2018, but the BCCI have been urged to set up an expanded tournament for women with more teams and players.

Nervy Pak trail NZ by 295 in 2nd Test

Karachi: Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel’s last-wicket century stand helped New Zealand take control of the second Test against a jittery Pakistan today. Henry made a career-best unbeaten 68 off 81 balls while Patel also notched his Test-best of 35 as they added 104 for the 10th wicket and propelled New Zealand to 449 on Day 2. Both Henry and Patel then struck early blows and captain Babar Azam was run out in a bizarre mix-up with Imam-ul-Haq in the final session before Pakistan struggled to reach 154/3 at stumps. Imam was unbeaten on 74.

Zampa fails ‘Mankad’ attempt in BBL

melbourne: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa found himself in an embarrassing situation on Tuesday when his attempt to get Melbourne Renegades’ Tom Rogers run out with a “Mankad” went awry. Melbourne Stars captain Zampa aborted a ball during his run-up after seeing Rogers leave his crease early and whipped off the bails, with umpires initially giving it as a run out. However, the decision was overturned by the third umpire, who determined Zampa’s arm to have “gone past the vertical”. Agencies