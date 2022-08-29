Max Verstappen goes from 14th to top of podium

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS (Belgium), August 28
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen went from 14th to first to take a dominant one-two win in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix and accelerate his run towards a second Formula One title.
The Dutch driver took the chequered flag 17.8 seconds ahead of his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz a distant third in his Ferrari after starting on pole position.
The win was Verstappen’s ninth from 14 races so far this season and put him a massive 93 points clear of Perez.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who started one place behind Verstappen in 15th, finished fifth but was demoted to sixth after a penalty for speeding in the pitlane. He is now third overall, 98 points behind Verstappen.
Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton made contact as seven-time world champion Hamilton tried to overtake around the outsides into the Les Combes chicane. Hamilton, who drew a rebuke from Alonso, accepted responsibility for the collision and retired due to damage from the incident. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...