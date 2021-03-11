Max Verstappen steals show

IMOLA (Italy), April 24
World champion Max Verstappen took maximum points, leading a dominant Red Bull one-two as Ferrari’s homecoming turned sour for overall leader Charles Leclerc and his Italian team. Mexican Sergio Perez finished runner-up in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Lando Norris claiming McLaren’s first podium of the season.
Championship leader Leclerc, winner of two of the first three races, fought back to sixth place after a late spin while running in third. His Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening lap collision. — Reuters
