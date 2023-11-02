Maxwell concussed after freak mishap

BENGALURU, November 1
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss their World Cup match against England due to a concussion caused after falling off a golf cart this week, but head coach Andrew McDonald said today he expects the player to make a full recovery.
Maxwell was riding on the buggy following playing a round of golf ahead of their contest against the defending champions in Ahmedabad on Saturday, when he fell off the back.
Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols mean that Maxwell’s condition will be monitored for a few days.
“He’s doing fine, he’ll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return to play protocol,” McDonald said. “I suppose the fortunate part was there was no other injury sustained which could have been a lot worse than it is. It’s compromised what we are doing as a team,” he added. — Reuters
