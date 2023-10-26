Maxwell, Warner set up Australia’s record 309-run win over Netherlands

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

Australia achieved what they set out to do against Netherlands. The Pat Cummins-led side registered a thumping 309-run victory to improve their net run rate from

-0.193 to +1.142, a much-needed boost in their quest to reach the semifinals.

David Warner overtook former Aussie great Ricky Ponting (5) for most hundreds scored at the men’s World Cup, while joining Sachin Tendulkar.

When Cummins elected to bat first, the plan was to post a big total and dismiss the Dutch cheaply. It worked like clockwork as the day saw many records being broken.

It started with David Warner, who scored his second successive ton to lay the foundation. The opener scored a 92-ball 104 to get his sixth World Cup hundred, going past Ricky Ponting’s five and equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s mark.

309 It is the biggest margin of victory across all editions of World Cup and the second biggest in ODI history, besides being the biggest for Australia. 56 Mitchell Starc now has 56 wickets in ODI World Cups, putting him joint-third along with Lasith Malinga. Only Glenn McGrath (71) and Muttiah Muralidaran (68) have more. 1 Adam Zampa has recorded a four-wicket haul in his third consecutive World Cup tie, becoming the first Australian to do so. 115 Bas de Leede’s spell of 2/115 is the most expensive in ODI history. De Leede has conceded 100-plus in the format on four instances this year.

The finishing touches were then given by the mercurial Glenn Maxwell, who lit up the sky with an astonishing eight sixes and registered the fastest century in a World Cup. Incidentally, this is the same ground where South Africa’s Aiden Markram had broken the record with a 49-ball ton only weeks earlier. Maxwell, who also hit nine fours, needed nine balls fewer than Markram.

“Not something I set out to do. Just situation of the game,” Maxwell said. “Huge confidence booster knowing I’ve got that in my locker,” he added.

The five-time champions then made short work of the Dutch batting line-up, dismissing them for a paltry score of 90 in only 21 overs.

“Just about the complete game. Couldn’t be happier,” Cummins said. “We are starting to play to our potential,” he added.

Australia’s intention was clear from the start — Warner smashed Aryan Dutt for four boundaries as Netherlands started with spin. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also cashed in, scoring half-centuries, as the Australians went looking for a score upwards of 350.

The Dutch briefly put a lid on the scoring as they removed Labuschagne, Josh Inglis and Warner in the space of three overs. However, Maxwell then took over and put the match beyond Scott Edwards’ team. Maxwell really went after Bas de Leede as the all-rounder ended up conceding 115 runs, the most in an innings in ODI cricket.

Netherlands’ chase never got going as Mitchell Starc castled opener Max O’Dowd. His opening partner Vikramjit Singh was run out by Maxwell.

Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Mitchell Marsh too chipped in with wickets while Adam Zampa cleaned up the tail to register yet another four-wicket haul. The 309-run victory was the biggest in the tournament’s history.

#Australia