Mbappe fit to face Netherlands

LEIPZIG: France captain Kylian Mbappe should be available for their second group game against Netherlands after breaking his nose in their opening 1-0 win over Austria, manager Didier Deschamps said.

The striker was injured in a collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso, and the 25-year-old forward took to social media to ask for help in finding a protective mask so he could face the Dutch in Group D. “Everything is going in the right direction after this major shock he had, with the consequences, of course,” Deschamps said. “It has evolved in the right direction to ensure that he can be available tomorrow.” Mbappe tried on the specially made mask on Thursday. “Kylian Mbappe will be wearing a mask yes, you don’t really need to know the details about this mask,” Deschamps said. Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France