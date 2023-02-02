Mbappe off injured for PSG after missing twice-taken penalty

Paris, February 2

Kylian Mbappé's night went from bad to worse when he missed a twice-taken penalty for Paris Saint-Germain against Montpellier and blazed the rebound over the crossbar before limping off injured later in the game.

The World Cup star went off midway through the first half moments after clutching his right leg below the knee following a challenge. TV cameras also showed him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked to the dressing room.

But PSG coach Christophe Galtier was optimistic.

“Is it a bruise? We don't know yet. It doesn't look very serious,” Galtier said after PSG won 3-1 to move five points clear atop the league. “We're not too worried.” PSG was awarded a penalty in the seventh minute via video replay when central defender Christopher Jullien was adjudged to have pulled back Sergio Ramos.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte saved Mbappé's first effort and, after the referee ordered it to be re-taken, made an outstanding save to push Mbappé's effort onto the right post.

Mbappé somehow missed an open goal when the rebound fell to him and he fired the ball high over the crossbar. Mbappé, who scored two penalties in his hat trick for France in the World Cup final and another one in the penalty shootout loss to Argentina, looked stunned.

Mbappé sat down and pointed to his leg following a challenge. He was substituted in the 21st and was able to walk off the field unimpeded despite staff members offering assistance.

The veteran central defender Ramos went off injured after about 30 minutes.

PSG faces Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Feb. 14. (AP)