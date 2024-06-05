Mbappe relieved with Real move

METZ, June 4

Kylian Mbappe is thrilled his long-awaited move to Real Madrid has been confirmed, but the France captain is now concentrating on the national team as they prepare for Euro 2024.

"Everyone knows the news, it's official, I'm going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," Mbappe told reporters ahead of France's friendly with Luxembourg. “I am very happy, liberated, relieved and extremely proud.” — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France