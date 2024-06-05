Mbappe relieved with Real move

METZ, June 4
Kylian Mbappe is thrilled his long-awaited move to Real Madrid has been confirmed, but the France captain is now concentrating on the national team as they prepare for Euro 2024.
"Everyone knows the news, it's official, I'm going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," Mbappe told reporters ahead of France's friendly with Luxembourg. “I am very happy, liberated, relieved and extremely proud.” — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers
Expects close partnership between US and India to continue
Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'
Italian Prime Minister says both leaders would work together...
Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire
The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as...