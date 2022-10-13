Mbappe scores again but PSG held

Rome, October 12

Happy or not, Kylian Mbappe continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City, meanwhile, just isn't the same without Erling Haaland.

Still, City — despite a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen — joined holders Real Madrid on Tuesday as the first teams to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

On the same day when reports emerged that Mbappe is frustrated at PSG and wants to leave during the January transfer window, the France striker converted a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Benfica.

It was Mbappe's record 31st goal for PSG in the competition, passing Edinson Cavani for the club record.

Mbappe had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years with an option for an extra season.

The 23-year-old Frenchman celebrated his latest goal by holding his arms out wide and rushing toward the stands at Parc de Princes — with no outward sign of discontent.

Mbappe also had an acrobatic potential late winner waved off by the VAR, leaving PSG level on points with Benfica atop Group H.

City stopped

With Haaland rested, 10-man City were held to a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen, a team languishing in the bottom half of the Danish league.

Copenhagen became the first team to stop City from scoring this season in a match overshadowed by early video-review decisions.

Still, City lead Group G with 10 points, followed by Borussia Dortmund (7), Sevilla (2) and Copenhagen (2).

At 19, England midfielder Jude Bellingham has scored in all four of Dortmund's Champions League games this season.

Young players took centrestage as Sevilla took the lead with a header from 20-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou before Bellingham knocked in Thomas Meunier's low cross for a 1-1 draw.

Only Haaland (5 goals) and Mbappe (4) have scored more Champions League goals this season.

Antonio Rudiger had his face bloodied as he scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Madrid in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Also, Timo Werner scored his first Champions League goal since returning to Leipzig to help secure a 2-0 win at Celtic.

Chelsea were at the bottom of Group E but two straight victories over Serie A champions AC Milan has seen them move into pole position to progress to the Round of 16. Chelsea moved to the top of the group on with a 2-0 win at Milan, who played most of the match with 10 men. — AP