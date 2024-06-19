Mbappe suffers broken nose

DUESSELDORF, June 18

France delivered a 100th victory for manager Didier Deschamps as they edged a tenacious Austria side 1-0 in their opening Group D match at Euro 2024 on Monday but it came at a cost as talisman Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose.

It was by no means a vintage performance and France required an own goal by Austria defender Max Wober shortly before halftime to secure the three points that put them level with the Netherlands whom they face next on Friday.

However, three years after bowing out of Euro 2020 in the last-16 to Switzerland on penalties, France offered enough evidence to suggest they will be go much deeper in Germany with returning midfielder N’Golo Kante pulling off a magnificent performance.

It proved a decidedly mixed night for captain Mbappe though as he was left still searching for his first goal in a European Championship after some glaring misses and was substituted late on with blood oozing from his nose after an aerial clash.

He left the stadium in an ambulance to undergo X-rays and the French Football Federation later confirmed he had broken nose and would have a mask made.

“He’s got a really bad nose,” said Deschamps. “We’ll have to wait and see, the medical staff are dealing with it. We’ll have to see what’s going to be done and then how long it will take. It’s very bad news for us tonight,” he added.

“Obviously, the French team with or without him, this is not the same thing. I hope he can be there,” added Deschamps, whose record now stands at 100 wins, 30 draws and 24 losses in his near 12 years at the helm.

In his 80th game for Les Bleus, Mbappe’s wing wizardry broke Austria’s resistance in the 38th minute when he dribbled past three defenders and cut back a cross which the unfortunate Wober could only head past goalkeeper Patrick Pentz. — Reuters

