MCC expresses interest to host Indo-Pak Test

PTI

Melbourne, December 29

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has expressed interest in hosting a Test match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan after successfully organising the marquee T20 World Cup clash between the two sides earlier this year.

MCC, which manages the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the Victoria government recently enquired with Cricket Australia (CA) about the possibility of hosting the high-profile Test.

“Three (Tests) in a row would be lovely at the MCG. You’d fill it every time. We have asked,” MCC chief executive Stuart Fox said.

“We’ve taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the (Victoria) government has as well. Again, it’s enormously complicated from what I can understand, amongst a really busy schedule. So I think that’s probably the greater challenge. Wouldn’t it be great that it wasn’t just Australia-centric and Victoria-centric, that we’re catering for all the countries and filling the stadium all the time. So we have asked,” he added

“Hopefully, CA keep taking it up with the ICC and keep pushing for it. When you do see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house,” he added.