MCC restricts access of its members after Long Room incident at Lord's Test

Australia batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner were involved in a heated exchange with spectators in Long Room following Bairstow's controversial stumping on final day of Lord's Test

Video grab: @FlashCric/Twitter



PTI

London, July 7

The members of the MCC have "brought shame" by abusing the Australian cricketers during the Lord's Test and a "tougher stance" will be taken on their "unacceptable" behaviour, the club said after deciding to restrict their access in the Long Room.

The MCC had "unreservedly apologised" to the Australian team for the behaviour of some of its members and suspended three of them after few players of the visiting team were abused in the Long room on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test.

"I cannot downplay the impact that the behaviour of a few members has had on the perception of our club. The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC," MCC chair Bruce Carnegie-Brown wrote in an email to Club's members according to the 'Guardian'.

"Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game of cricket. Their actions inhibit our ability to carry out our role as guardian of the laws of cricket and the spirit of cricket."

Australia batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner were involved in a heated exchange with spectators in the Long Room, which is an area reserved only for MCC members and their guests, following Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping on the final day of the Lord's Test.

Khawaja was pulled back by security guards. Warner was also seen making a comment to some of the members, with security forced to step in.

The Custodian of the game's laws, MCC has decided to "expand the roped-off area through which players walk when they go between the dressing rooms and the pitch" and also barred members from using the stairs while teams are walking through the building.

The new rules will be implemented for the first time during Australia women's T20 against England on Saturday.

"It has been my privilege to stand many times in the Pavilion to witness the brilliant reception teams receive as they go out to the middle and return. The knowledge, respect and support shown by MCC Members has hitherto been a source of great pride," Carnegie-Brown wrote.

"Since Sunday, probing questions have been asked as to whether the route players take from dressing room to pitch can be considered appropriate in future. It disappoints me greatly to be having those conversations."

The unpleasant exchange came after Bairstow's dismissal, which took place half an hour before lunch.

Bairstow had ducked a slow bouncer and immediately left his crease to meet skipper Ben Stokes at the other end, thinking the ball was already "dead".

However, wicketkeeper Alex Carey under-armed the ball onto his stumps and the Australians celebrated. Bairstow was given out for 10 after a brief review.

While there is no doubt that Bairstow was out under the laws of the game, many including England coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes believe the dismissal was not in the spirit of the game.

After the dismissal, Australian team was booed and jeered with chants of "same old Aussies, always cheating" reverberating at the Lord's.

