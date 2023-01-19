McDonald serves it to wounded Nadal

Melbourne, January 18

Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation.

What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open today.

The defending champion and No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park, Nadal injured his left hip and lost to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-4 7-5 in the second round, abruptly ending his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. — AP

Day 3: highlights

SMOOTH SAILING

Last year’s finalist Daniil Medvedev, the seventh seed, booked his place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 6-2 win over veteran Australian John Millman.

TSITSIPAS TOO GOOD

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas flew past Australian wildcard 6-3 6-0 6-2. Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz prevailed in a marathon contest, beating Lorenzo Sonego 3-6 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 6-3.

SWIATEK SOARS

Top seed and hot favourite Iga Swiatek overcame Camila Osorio 6-2 6-3 to become the first player into the third round. American Coco Gauff swatted aside Emma Raducanu 6-3 7-6(4).