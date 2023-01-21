Daniil Medvedev joins the list of top seeds casualties

MELBOURNE, January 20
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek dazzled in bright sunshine to make short work of their third-round opponents today as some normalcy returned to the Australian Open after scheduling woes, wild weather, upsets and late finishes.
That sense of normality was shattered in the cool of the late evening, however, when American Sebastian Korda stunned former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 7-6(7) 6-3 7-6(4) for the biggest win of his young career.
Third seed Tsitsipas, the top surviving seed in the men’s draw, beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3 and then waxed lyrical on the clement conditions after hours of tennis were lost this week to extreme heat and rain. Women’s favourite Swiatek was even more dominant in her 6-0 6-1 victory over Cristina Bucsa as she took another step towards adding a first Australian Open title. — Reuters
Day 5: highlights
Rybakina revels
Elena Rybakina battled past Danielle Collins 6-2 5-7 6-2 to set up a clash with Iga Swiatek. Jessica Pegula swatted aside Marta Kostyuk 6-0 6-2 and Coco Gauff dismissed Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-2
Keys unlocked
Madison Keys looked like continuing her unbeaten start to the season when she took the first set against Victoria Azarenka only for the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champ to rally for a 1-6 6-2 6-1 upset.
Sakkari rocked
Sixth seed Maria Sakkari became the latest major casualty when she was shocked 7-6(7) 1-6 6-4 by an emotional world No. 87 Zhu Lin of China. “Is this real? Am I in a dream?” Zhu sobbed.
