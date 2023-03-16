Medvedev overcomes Zverev

Indian wells, March 15
Daniil Medvedev shook off a mid-match ankle injury to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals with a gutsy 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Tuesday, extending his winning streak to 17 matches.
It was an impressive effort from the fifth-seeded Russian whose tournament appeared over when he crashed to the court in the second set with what looked to be a serious injury.
Medvedev was able to continue and advance to the last-eight for the first time but he said he expected to feel considerable pain and would likely have a scan to assess the damage.
Medvedev said he planned to tape the ankle and take a painkiller to be good to go when he faces Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his quarterfinal. Fokina beat Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3 6-4.
Defending champion Taylor Fritz dug deep into his arsenal to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarters.
Fritz next faces Jannik Sinner, who beat Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-4 to reach the last-eight for the first time. Elsewhere, 10th-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie upset sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2 6-4. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz also went through after his ailing opponent Jack Draper retired while trailing 6-2 2-0. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...
2022 Maharashtra crisis: 'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Bhagat Singh Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year
Mann was addressing the media
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
According to data released by Statistics Canada from the cen...