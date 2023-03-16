Medvedev overcomes Zverev

Indian wells, March 15

Daniil Medvedev shook off a mid-match ankle injury to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals with a gutsy 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Tuesday, extending his winning streak to 17 matches.

It was an impressive effort from the fifth-seeded Russian whose tournament appeared over when he crashed to the court in the second set with what looked to be a serious injury.

Medvedev was able to continue and advance to the last-eight for the first time but he said he expected to feel considerable pain and would likely have a scan to assess the damage.

Medvedev said he planned to tape the ankle and take a painkiller to be good to go when he faces Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his quarterfinal. Fokina beat Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3 6-4.

Defending champion Taylor Fritz dug deep into his arsenal to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarters.

Fritz next faces Jannik Sinner, who beat Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-4 to reach the last-eight for the first time. Elsewhere, 10th-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie upset sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2 6-4. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz also went through after his ailing opponent Jack Draper retired while trailing 6-2 2-0. — Reuters