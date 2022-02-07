meet the boys who conquered world

meet the boys who conquered world

The youngsters soaking in the historic final win over England. PTI

Yash Dhull (captain)

The skipper, from Janakpuri in New Delhi, is a middle-order batter. He showed his mettle in the semifinals against Australia by scoring an impressive hundred. He had led the Delhi U-16 team and also scored 302 runs in five innings in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Shaik Rasheed

Dhull’s deputy and No. 3 batter, he scored 376 runs in 6 innings for Andhra in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at an average of 75.2. He scored a ton in the Challenger Trophy (119), also struck an unbeaten 90 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Semifinal. He played a pivotal role in the campaign.

Harnoor Singh Pannu

An elegant left-handed batter and a specialist opener, was player of the tournament in the Asia Cup with 251 runs in five innings, with 120 as his best score. However, he did not have the best of times in the World Cup.

Raj Bawa

The star of the final, Bawa is a left-handed batter and a right-arm medium-pacer. He made the headlines after picking up four wickets against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. His father Sukhwinder Singh Bawa has coached Yuvraj Singh, while his grandfather Tarlochan Bawa won Olympics gold in hockey in 1948.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

A pacer and an attacking batter, the lanky lad has played five List A and two T20s for Maharashtra. He grabbed 8 wickets in the Asia Cup and scored 97 runs. His father passed away due to Covid-19 in June 2020.

Angkrish raghuvanshi An aggressive right-hander, he hammered a fifty in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. His father Avneesh has played tennis for India and mother Malika has played basketball for the country. He moved to Mumbai from Delhi at 11 and was coached by Abhishek Nayar.

Kaushal Tambe

An attacking right-handed batter and off-spinner, the Pune lad picked up wickets in most of the matches but could not score many runs. His father is with the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Vicky Ostwal

Left-arm orthodox spinner from Lonavala, Ostwal was the player of the match in the Asia Cup final with fine figures of 3/11. He picked up 3/42 in the semifinals against Australia and ended up as India’s leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in the U-19 World cup.

Nishant Sindhu

Sindhu, who scored his life’s most important half-century in the final, is an attacking left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox bowler. He led Haryana to the Vinoo Mankad Trophy title after 19 years. He is the son of a state level boxer.

Aaradhya Yadav

Wicketkeeper and a right-handed batter, he hails from Ghaziabad. In the Vinoo Mankad trophy, he amassed 295 runs from seven innings with an average of 42.1 and a best of 131. He is coached by Ajay Sharma.

Ravi Kumar

Son of a CRPF officer, left-arm pacer Ravi played the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for West Bengal and grabbed 11 wickets. In the final, he took 4/34 against England, and had earlier taken 2/37 against Australia and 3/14 against Bangladesh in the knockout stage.

Dinesh Bana

Wicketkeeper and right-handed batter, he hails from Hisar. In the four Challenger Trophy matches, Bana scored 255 runs with 170 as his best score. Bana did not get many opportunities to bat in the U-19 WC, but he smashed 20 off four balls against Australia before 13*, with two sixers, in the final.

Siddharth Yadav

A left-handed batter from Ghaziabad, he had scored 258 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at an average of 43. Siddharth’s father runs a provision store.

