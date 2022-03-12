Meghana wins 10m air rifle trial

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: India shooter Meghana Sajjanar upstaged compatriot Mehuli Ghosh to win the women’s 10m air rifle trials which are underway at Bhopal’s MP State Shooting Academy ranges. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is conducting these trials to select the Indian teams for the upcoming ISSF World Cup to be held in Baku and Junior World Cup in Suhl. Railways’ Sajjanar beat Ghosh, who was representing West Bengal, 16-10 to win the gold medal clash. In the junior women’s category, Maharashtra’s Arya Rajesh Borse beat Kiran Nandana of Karnataka 16-8 to clinch the trials. In the youth category, Karnataka’s Tilottama Sen defeated Mridvika Bhardwaj 17-9 to win the gold. —