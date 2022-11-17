Meltwater Champions Tour Finals: Praggnanandhaa secures 1st win; another loss for Erigaisi

San Francisco, November 17
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa posted his first win while compatriot Arjun Erigaisi suffered a third straight defeat in the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals here on Thursday.
Praggnanandha brushed aside Vietnam’s Liem Quang Le 3-0 in the third round even as Erigaisi went down 0.5-2.5 to American Wesley So.
World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway continued his winning run, crushing Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-0 while Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda also recorded his third straight victory, beating Dutch GM Anish Giri 2.5-0.5.
Praggnanandhaa (4 points) rose to the fourth spot behind Carlsen, Duda (both on 9 points) and Giri (4) in the eight-player field.
The 17-year old Indian won his first game against So in 41 moves and then took the second in 46 moves with black. The third saw Praggnanandhaa secure a 53-move win to seal a dominant victory.
He will play So in the fourth round on Friday.
Erigaisi started with a draw against So but lost the next two games and remained winless and without points after the third round. He faces Mamedyarov in the fourth round.
The eight players play a round-robin tournament. The winner will be the player who accumulates the most points and cash overall.
Eight players qualified for the Finals after a series of events in the Meltwater Champions Tour. The total prize fund for the Tour finals is USD 210,000. Each win in the round-robin earns the player USD 7,500.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana
Besides, Rs 5.86 lakh in cash, foreign currency worth Rs 2,8...