Men escape with gold in trap

PTI

Hangzhou, October 1

It was a bittersweet day for the Indian trap shooters as they came up with fine performances in the men’s and women’s team categories, clinching gold and silver, respectively, before imploding in the individual events with only Kynan Chenai managing a bronze medal.

Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak celebrate. AP/PTI

With three medals in trap on the last day of shooting, India will return home with an amazing haul of 22 medals — seven gold, nine silver and six bronze — their best-ever in the continental showpiece.

The Indian men’s team, comprising Prithviraj Tondaiman (119), Kynan (122) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (120), won gold with a Games record of 361. China finished with 359.

Kynan and Zoravar also qualified for the six-shooter final in first and second positions, respectively. But Kynan could managed only a bronze with a score of 32/40, while Zoravar finished a distant fifth, shooting 23 clay birds out of 30.

Just before that, the trio of Manisha Keer (114), Preeti Rajak (112) and Rajeshwari Kumari (111) claimed silver in the women’s trap team event by aggregating 337.