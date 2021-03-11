Men stick it out, win in shoot-out

PTI

Antwerp (Belgium), June 11

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved a penalty stroke in an exhilarating shoot-out after making some outstanding saves in the regulation time as the Indian men’s team stunned the Tokyo Olympics champions Belgium 5-4 in the first of the two-legged FIH Pro League rubber here today.

India team were down 1-3 with just eight minutes left in the match but made it 3-3 to force a penalty shoot-out. Sreejesh foiled an attempt from Nicolas de Kerpel when the shoot-out was locked at 4-4 and Akashdeep Singh found the net to make it 5-4.

Earlier, the women’s team lost 1-2 to Belgium. Belgium took the lead through captain Barbara Nelen in the third minute. In the 35th minute, Andre Ballenghien made it 2-0. However, India pulled one back through Lalremsiami (48th minute).