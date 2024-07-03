Men’s hockey team must avoid PC bug: Viren Rasquinha

Mumbai, July 2
Former captain Viren Rasquinha believes the Indian men’s hockey team has to do away with its habit of conceding unnecessary penalty corners if it desires to finish on the podium in the upcoming Paris Olympics.
India, who won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, are placed in a tough Pool B alongside defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.
“In the Australia series as well as the last few FIH Pro League matches they’ve just been conceding far too many penalty corners,” Rasquinha said during a panel discussion organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai here today.
Rasquinha said head coach Craig Fulton has got the team he wanted. “I’m happy that he has got the team of his choice. Especially in hockey, where unlike cricket, there are less stats to back you up, it’s important to get a team of your choice,” he said.
