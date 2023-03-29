Messi cements place among greats

Luque (Paraguay): Lionel Messi stepped out of Diego Maradona’s shadow by leading Argentina to World Cup victory last year and a statue of the diminutive forward will stand alongside those of his predecessor and Brazil great Pele at the South American federation’s museum. Messi, holding a replica of the World Cup trophy, stood beside the life-size statue at an unveiling ceremony at the South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) headquarters here before the Copa Libertadores draw on Monday.

“I had never dreamed or thought about this,” Messi said. “My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional football player, to do what I always loved in this life. I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory.” The Argentina players and coach Lionel Scaloni also received miniature trophies of the World Cup and the Copa America, which they won in 2021.

The Argentine Football Federation also renamed the team’s training facility after Messi on Saturday. reuters