Messi & Co eye Pole position in group

Doha, November 29

Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup.

He might just have to do it all over again.

Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the football-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meet Poland tomorrow with so much on the line.

For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup. For Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who might also be too old when football’s biggest tournament rolls up next in 2026.

And for the World Cup as a whole. Because who, really, doesn’t want to see Messi — one of the game’s greatest ever players — in the late stages of a tournament that is heating up so nicely.

There are multiple permutations at play for the Group C finale: A win for the Argentines and they are sure to advance, likely as the group winners. A draw, and they can either finish in second place behind Poland or be squeezed out by either Saudi Arabia or Mexico, who are playing in a match taking place concurrently.

A loss? Well, that just doesn’t bear thinking about for anyone associated with Argentina. The team wouldn’t just be eliminated but humiliated and Messi might never be seen in the Albiceleste’s sky blue-and-white jersey again.

That scenario is too much for Argentina fans to take. It’s why tears were shed on the field, among the technical staff and among the fanbase after Messi scored the crucial second-half goal to set Argentina on their way to a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

“Now another World Cup has begun,” said Messi, who will hope to score for the third straight match at this World Cup and has netted 13 goals for Argentina in 2022 — already a career-high haul in a single calendar year. — AP