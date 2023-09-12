Messi doubtful starter for game against Bolivia

Sao Paulo: Bolivian fans gathered at the La Paz international airport to welcome Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game against the home team on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Messi travelled with the defending World Cup champions but is not a certain starter at the game because of fatigue.

Hilversum (Netherlands)

Diksha ends 21st, stays 3rd on Order of Merit in Europe

Diksha Dagar carded a decent 2-under 70 on the final day to finish a modest tied-21st on the Ladies European Tour’s Big Green Egg Open here. The 22-year-old left-hander had rounds of 71-70-70 for an aggregate of 5-under 211, which was not enough to maintain her run of top-10 finishes.

BARCELONA

Rubiales resigns as Spain’s football president

Luis Rubiales, the suspended head of the Spanish football federation, finally folded under immense pressure Sunday and resigned three weeks after his kiss of a player on the lips overshadowed Spain’s first-ever Women’s World Cup title.

London

Dutch recover to beat Ireland in Euro qualifiers

Netherlands recovered from Virgil van Dijk conceding an early penalty to beat Ireland 2-1 in their European Championship qualifying. Poland are in danger of missing out on a spot for the first time since 2004 following a 0-2 loss to surprise Group E leaders Albania. Agencies

