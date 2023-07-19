Messi graces Inter Miami

Fort Lauderdale: Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warm-up drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net. Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in. Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul. ap
