 Messi is a doubtful starter for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game in Bolivia : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Messi is a doubtful starter for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game in Bolivia

Messi is a doubtful starter for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game in Bolivia

The 36-year-old Messi travelled with the defending World Cup champions but is not a certain starter at the game because of fatigue

Messi is a doubtful starter for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game in Bolivia

Lionel Messi. Reuters file



AP

Sao Paulo, September 11

Excited Bolivian fans gathered at the La Paz international airport to welcome Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game against the home team on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Messi travelled with the defending World Cup champions but is not a certain starter at the game because of fatigue.

Meanwhile, Brazil, coached for the first time by Fernando Diniz in a 5-1 win over Bolivia last Friday, is preparing to face Peru with the same squad.

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia won their opening games in continental qualifying last week. All 10 South American teams will play their second games on Tuesday.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format. The top six teams in South America will secure a direct spot. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

BOLIVIA vs. ARGENTINA

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told a news conference he will have against Bolivia a very similar lineup to the one that beat Ecuador on Thursday. Messi’s presence, however, could be decided hours before kick off. The match will take place at the Hernando Siles Stadium, which is more than 3,000 meters above sea level, a venue where visiting teams can struggle, particularly older players.

Scaloni also said veteran Ángel di María and striker Julián Álvarez could make it to his starting XI, probably replacing Nico González and Lautaro Martinez.

“If all is well, the idea is to repeat or see some changes, which could be these two (Di María and Álvarez) entering,” the coach said. “There is a chance they will play, but we can make the decision on the morning before the match.”  If Messi sits out, Scaloni will have to come up with a solution for to cover for a player who has no substitute.

PERU vs. BRAZIL

Brazil coach Diniz has a one-year contract, which ends precisely at the same time Carlo Ancelotti’s deal with Real Madrid is set to expire. Ancelotti is widely tipped to take over Brazil’s national team but local media has shown a lot of excitement for the attacking ideas of the 49-year-old Diniz due to the intensity of the Selecao’s game against Bolivia.

Sunday’s training suggests Diniz will make no changes to play against Peru, which drew its opening match at Paraguay.

Richarlison, who was in tears after being substituted during the match against Bolivia, is likely to get another opportunity as a starter. Defender Gabriel Magalhães has recovered from a light injury and was also working with the likely starters in practice.

Neymar, who until last Friday had not played since February, showed he has recovered with two goals that helped him break Pelé’s record as Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer.

ECUADOR vs. URUGUAY

The toughest encounter on Tuesday is in Quito.

Ecuador’s new coach Félix Sánchez Bas was happy to defend at Argentina, but playing at home against Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay he will have to push forward so his team has a chance to erase its three-point deficit in the standings. The point deduction punishment was imposed by FIFA for Ecuador’s falsification of birth information of defender Byron Castillo, who is of Colombian origin.

Bielsa hinted at Sunday’s training he could make yet another big change in the team, after leaving veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez out of his squad. He tested 21-year-old Los Angeles FC striker Cristian Olivera as replacement for Darwin Núñez, who squandered several opportunities for Uruguay during the team’s 3-1 win against Chile.

Monday will give an indication as to whether Bielsa was serious about making that change or just wanted to play mind games with the Liverpool striker.

Also on Tuesday, Chile will host Colombia and Venezuela will take on Paraguay. 

#Lionel Messi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

PM Modi conveys to Justin Trudeau country's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada

2
Trending asia cup sidelines

Watch: Pace spearheads Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi meet off field; what happens next will melt your heart

3
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announces party’s in-charge for different Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

4
Sports

Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day

5
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s aircraft faces technical issues at Delhi airport

6
Comment

Decolonise armed forces, but with sensitivity

7
Punjab

Punjab on sticky wicket over panchayat poll U-turn

8
Trending

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata’s ‘Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua’ moment in Delhi rain

9
India

G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president

10
India

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; focus on bilateral trade, defence ties

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; focus on bilateral trade, defence ties

Bin Salman is currently on a State visit

Heavy rain on Monday morning in Colombo on India-Pakistan match reserve day

Heavy rain on Monday morning in Colombo on India-Pakistan match reserve day

Noticeable wet patches on the field at R Premadas Stadium sh...

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...

After Golden Temple, Panchkula's Nada Sahib Gurbani to live stream daily

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily from today

Telecast to take place in 63 countries through World Punjabi...

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

The film retells the tragedy of 24-year-old Jassi Sidhu who ...


Cities

View All

Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Delimitation exercise: SC activists question rationale of reserving wards

Publishing of Guru Granth Sahib: SGPC delegation to visit US soon

Amritsar: Crores spent on restoration, heritage sites remain locked

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 78: Basic amenities elude residents

Anti-drug panel member killed in Bathinda

Bathinda: Anti-drug panel member killed at Sidhana village in Rampura area

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Farm body blocks roads in Bathinda

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily from today

PGI to have 10 more beds, 2 OTs for paediatric patients

Chandigarh: Change dog bylaws, demands FOSWAC

No let-up in cases of snatching in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official in bribery case

Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official in bribery case

Supreme Court woman lawyer found dead at her Noida house

Rain brings mercury down in Delhi

MC teams plug away to prevent waterlogging

G20: Traffic helpline gets 2,500 calls in day, witnesses 6-fold rise

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Man killed, four hurt as car rams into truck

CM releases poster of Surjit hockey tournament

Law Gate clash: Police swing into action, launch helpline to check drug peddling

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth ~75 lakh

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth Rs 75 lakh

LIT delaying recarpeting of damaged roads: Ex-councillor

Fatal attack: Victim’s family writes to DGP

Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar yarn unit

Patient’s death: Indicted Civil Hospital staff attribute ‘serious lapse’ to heavy patient load

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Punjabi University to admit boys in BA, MA courses in private mode

Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala begins coronary shockwave lithotripsy

Multipurpose health workers hold march

Protest continues against Punjab govt