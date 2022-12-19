Messi=Maradona, Pele

Lusail, December 18

Argentina were made to suffer before landing their first World Cup title in 36 years, having twice squandered a lead, including in extra-time, before edging past defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final today.

Highest goalscorers in World Cup history 16 Miroslav Klose, Germany 15 Ronaldo, Brazil 14 Gerd Muller, West Germany 13 Just Fontaine, France 13 Lionel Messi, Argentina 12 Pele, Brazil 12 Kylian Mbappe, France Players with most games 26 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 25 Lothar Matthaus (Germany) 24 Miroslav Klose (Germany) 23 Paolo Maldini (Italy) 22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 21 Wladyslaw Zmuda (Poland) 21 Diego Maradona (Argentina) 20 Grzegorz Lato (Poland) 20 Cafu (Brazil) Lionel Messi became the only player in World Cup history to score a goal in every possible round of one World Cup tournament. 1 Lionel Messi became the first player to win two Golden Ball awards. The 35-year-old had won his first award in the 2014 World Cup, when Argentina lost to Germany in the final

“It was a game where we suffered,” said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who saved one penalty in the shootout today but had also saved two more spot kicks in their quarterfinal against Netherlands. “Two crappy shots and they (France) levelled. They give them another penalty, they scored. Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of.”

It was a dramatic final with Argentina first squandering a two-goal lead in regular time and then going back in front in extra-time with Lionel Messi’s second goal before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick to level 3-3 in the 118th minute with a second penalty that forced the shootout.