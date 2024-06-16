Messi returns with a bang

Landover (US), June 15

Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted on another goal in his first international start since November and Argentina outclassed Guatemala 4-1 to complete their 2024 Copa America preparations.

Messi went the full 90 minutes for manager Lionel Scaloni after playing 35 off the bench in a 1-0 win over fellow Copa America contenders Ecuador on Sunday in Chicago. He previously missed a pair of international friendlies in March with a hamstring issue that has also contributed to his half-dozen absences for Inter Miami in MLS play. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lionel Messi #United States of America USA