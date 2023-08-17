Messi takes Miami to Leagues Cup final

Miami, August 16

Lionel Messi notched his ninth goal in six matches as Inter Miami crushed Philadelphia Union 4-1 to reach the Leagues Cup final yesterday. Philadelphia, who made the MLS Cup final last year and have a dominant record at home, were poised to be Miami’s biggest test since the latter added the Argentinean striker to their roster last month. Saturday’s Leagues Cup title clash will be Miami’s first final appearance in club history.

Neymar joins Al-Hilal

Neymar has signed a two-year contract at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal after six years with Paris St Germain in which the Brazil forward won several domestic trophies but not the Champions League the club craves.

“I have achieved a lot in Europe, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges in new places,” Neymar said. — Reuters

