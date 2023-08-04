Messi taking MLS by storm

Fort Lauderdale, August 3

Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami after the start of the Leagues Cup contest against Orlando City on Wednesday night was delayed 95 minutes because of thunderstorms.

Messi scored seven minutes into the match then added a second strike in the 72nd minute.

On Messi’s first goal, he stopped a pass from Robert Taylor on his chest, dribbled a couple of yards near the edge of the 6-yard box and converted a shot that landed under the crossbar. The goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead in the Round of 32 match. Orlando tied it 11 minutes later.

Messi struck again when he received a pass from Josef Martinez and converted a right-footed shot that landed inside the left post and put Inter Miami ahead 3-1. — AP

#Lionel Messi