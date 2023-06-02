Messi to play final game on Saturday: PSG coach

Paris, June 1

Paris St Germain’s home game against Clermont will not necessarily be Lionel Messi’s last for the capital side, a club source said after coach Christophe Galtier said today it would be ‘his last match at the Parc des Princes’. Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract. He has not yet renewed his deal with the Ligue 1 champions. “It will be his last game this season,” the source told Reuters.

Galtier told reporters: “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

Messi’s future at PSG had been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain saying that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season. — Reuters

Ronaldo’s first season in Saudi ends with injury

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo missed the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League due to injury as his Al-Nassr team finished their season with 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Wednesday. The Portuguese forward decided not to sit on the bench for the frustrating end to his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than ^200 million. The 38-year-old ended up with 14 goals in 16 matches. Al-Nassr failed to win any titles this season and finished the league in second place. reuters