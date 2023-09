Mhambrey happy with four fit pacers

PTI

Colombo, September 14

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey today said the return of Jasprit Bumrah has beefed up their pace unit and it is pleasing to have four fully-fit fast bowlers going into next month’s World Cup.

During the recent tour to Ireland, Bumrah wore India colours after a long injury layoff and impressed with his intensity during the ongoing Asia Cup as well.

“We have been following Bumrah’s progress from the NCA, and we are very happy with the report that we have got. Now, we have four quality bowlers, and it is always great to have those options. The problem of plenty is always good,” Mhambrey said today.

However, India’s first-choice pace attack is now centered around Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya, forcing the management to bench Mohammed Shami. “It’s not very easy to drop someone like Shami. The experience that he has and the performance that he has done for the country is phenomenal. It’s never easy to have that kind of a conversation (dropping a player),” he said.

The former India pacer was also delighted to see the strides Pandya has made as a bowler in recent times.

“I am very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up. We have been managing his workload, making sure that he is fit and able to achieve what we expect out of him. Once he hits 140 kmph he is a different bowler. From the team perspective it’s a wicket-taking option that we have,” he added.

#Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah