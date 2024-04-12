MI witness a boom

Mumbai, April 11
Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan provided the fireworks with the bat after Jasprit Bumrah’s magical five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians pummelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets for their second win in the IPL here today.
Kishan went ballistic to make 69 off just 34 balls and Suryakumar dazzled with a 19-ball 52 with four sixes and five fours as Mumbai Indians overhauled RCB’s 197-run target in just 15.3 overs.
RCB huffed and puffed but put up a challenging 196/8 courtesy skipper Faf du Plessis (61), Rajat Patidar (50) and Dinesh Karthik’s 23-ball 53 not out but the total proved to be far from enough.
The tone for an aggressive reply on a placid deck was set by Kishan, who tore into Mohammed Siraj to collect 23 runs off the India pacer’s second over, hammering him for three sixes and a four.
The onslaught continued when RCB introduced Glenn Maxwell in the sixth over, with the MI opener swatting two fours and a six to race to his first fifty of the season off only 23 balls.
Kishan once again forged a vital stand for Mumbai in the company of Rohit Sharma, with the pair putting on 101 runs off 53 balls for the first wicket. While Rohit (38 off 24 balls) played second fiddle to both Kishan and Suryakumar, the former MI skipper also dished out some spectacular shots before he fell to a stunning one-handed diving catch at short fine leg from Reece Topley off debutant Will Jacks.
Playing only his second game after comeback from injury, Suryakumar was aided by wayward RCB bowlers who presented him plenty of deliveries to get back into form and the world No. 1 T20 batter obliged with a 17-ball fifty.
Earlier, Bumrah weaved his magic en route a five-wicket haul. Mixing up his fiery yorkers perfectly with sharp bouncers, Bumrah snaffled the in-form Virat Kohli (3) early on to extend his ordinary run at this venue in the IPL. — PTI
Brief scores
RCB: 196/8 in 20 overs (du Plessis 61, Patidar 50, Karthik 53*; Bumrah 5/21) vs MI: 199/3 in 15.3 overs (Kishan 69, Suryakumar 52; Jacks 1/22)
Wednesday’s result
RR: 196/3 in 20 overs (Parag 76, Samson 68*; Rashid 1/18) vs GT: 199/7 in 20 overs (Shubman 72, Rashid 24*; Sen 3/41)
