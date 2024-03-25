Miami Open: Iga Swiatek shines but Aryna Sabalenka falls

MIAMI, March 24

After two days of rain the sun returned to the Miami Open on Saturday in a good omen for Iga Swiatek, who launched her bid to become just the second woman to win the “Sunshine Double” more than once with a breezy 6-1 6-1 win over Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

Aryna Sabalenka lost to Anhelina Kalinina. USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

In stark contrast to Swiatek’s joy, Belarusian world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka exited in a fit of rage, smashing her racquet and walking off court without offering a handshake after a 6-4 1-6 6-1 loss to Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina. Ukrainian players have been refusing to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Back on court for the second time in as many days following the apparent suicide of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov, Sabalenka appeared to have little left in the tank physically, mentally and emotionally after a long difficult week.

After her return wide gave Kalinina the match the Australian Open champion vented her frustration by smashing her racquet to pieces and exiting the court.

With the win Kalinina moves into the Round of 16, where she will face Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

Winner of the “Sunshine Double” in 2022, Swiatek can join Steffi Graf as the only other woman to pull off the feat more than once if she can lift the trophy in Miami after taking the first leg in the California desert last weekend.

“Today, for sure, was a pretty positive day,” said Swiatek. “I just believe that I have abilities to play on any surface, especially here where it’s a little bit slower usually.”

Alcaraz, Sinner win

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Jannik Sinner took the first confident steps towards the mouth-watering final tennis fans want to see by romping into the third round on Saturday with blowout wins.

Tennis’s newest and hottest rivalry was dialed up a notch last week in the Indian Wells semifinals when Alcaraz put the first blemish on Sinner’s perfect season by halting the Italian’s 16 match winning streak. Sinner shrugged off the loss saying Miami would be a fresh start, which began with a breezy 6-3 6-4 workmanlike win over fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori.

Alcaraz, who went on to win Indian Wells and arrives in Miami bidding to complete the “Sunshine Double”, was no less efficient in a clinical 6-2 6-1 win over Roberto Carballes Baena in an all Spanish encounter. — Reuters