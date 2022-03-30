Lawn tennis

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka fires 13 aces to secure semifinal clash against Bencic

Osaka has now won nine of her last 10 quarterfinals and carries a strong record in semifinals into her match against Bencic

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka fires 13 aces to secure semifinal clash against Bencic

Naomi Osaka (L) shakes hands with Danielle Collins (R) after their women's singles quarterfinal at the Miami Open Miami, FL, USA, March 29, 2022. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miami, March 30

Former world No.1 and winner of four Grand Slams, Naomi Osaka of Japan, lost only three games in her 6-2, 6-1 victory over No.9 seed Danielle Collins of the US to make it to her maiden Miami Open semifinal on Wednesday (IST).

The Florida native fired 13 aces against the Australian Open semifinalist en route to meeting defending champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the last-four. With the victory, the twice US Open and two-time Australian Open winner became the second Japanese woman to reach the last-four at the Miami Open since Kimiko Date Krumm did so in 1993 and 1995.

If Osaka beats Bencic in the semifinal, it will be the 24-year-old Japanese player’s first WTA 1000 final since 2020.

Osaka has not lost a set en route to the Miami semifinals, having defeated Astra Sharma of Australia, Angelique Kerber of Germany, Alison Riske of the US, and No.9 seed Collins. She has now won nine of her last 10 quarterfinals and carries a strong record in semifinals into her match against Bencic, who she has yet to beat in a tour-level match, according to wtatennis.com.

“I’m glad I was able to get through quickly. I focused on trying to hit a lot of really good returns,” Osaka said following her 60-minute win. “This is actually my first night match too, so I didn’t know what the conditions would be like.” Miami will be Osaka’s 18th career semifinal, with 16 having come on her favoured hard courts. The two exceptions came on grass at 2018 Nottingham and clay at 2019 Stuttgart. Since the start of 2019, Osaka is 6-1 in contested semifinals.

“After Australia, I was training really hard every day,” Osaka said. “I went to Indian Wells with the intention to do really well, and then I didn’t. But (coach) Wim (Fissette) told me, ‘listen, you’re playing really well’. But it’s hard to listen to someone tell you you’re playing well without having the results to back it up.

“I’m glad that, in a way, I don’t have a good ranking, because I’m able to play the matches that I need to play. I feel like I’m the type of person that plays better with more matches, so actually having back-to-back matches benefits me a lot.” Osaka is currently ranked No. 77 in the world.

She will now turn her focus to Bencic, who has also looked in dominant form. Seeded No.22 this week, Bencic has not lost a set and has lost just 17 games across her four matches. On Wednesday, she defeated Daria Saville of Australia 6-1, 6-2.

Osaka’s solitary win against Bencic came on the ITF level back in 2013. The 25-year-old Swiss has beaten Osaka in their three matches on the WTA Tour, with their last meeting coming at the 2019 US Open Round of 16.

“I get really emotional when I play people around my age or younger,” Osaka said. “I don’t know if it’s like this thing that I want to be better than them, but I just automatically put a lot of pressure on myself. I kind of acknowledged that after I lost to Coco (Gauff) that one year. I’m just like, you know what? I’m at an age there is going to be a bunch of young, really good players, and I have to respect them and know that they are here for a reason. I was once in their shoes.

“I think my mentality was a very big part in my losses back then. Hopefully, it will be better, because I feel like I have kind of worked through it. So hopefully on Thursday, it will be more about tennis. She’s a really good tennis player. She won the gold in Tokyo, which I really wanted to win. She’s clearly ranked where she is for a reason.”—IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

2
Trending

China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as 'angry host' trends on Chinese social media

3
Patiala

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu, former Congress MLAs join protest at Behbal Kalan

5
Punjab

Toll hike from April 1, farmers threaten stir in Punjab

6
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia promises to scale down operations near Kyiv and north Ukraine

7
Nation

ED stops journalist Rana Ayyub from flying abroad, asks her to join probe

8
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War impact: At Rs 2,300 per quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

9
World

No-confidence vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

10
Nation

Supreme Court unhappy over govt's appeals against disability pension given to Army officers

Don't Miss

View All
Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Top Stories

No-confidence motion: Trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ally MQM-P deserts ruling PTI

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote against ruling PTI, announcement at 4 pm

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...

PM Modi attends BIMSTEC Summit, seeks greater regional cooperation as stability of international borders in question

Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM

India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for ‘stealing’ motorcycle

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Major setback to Congress as Amritsar councillor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia joins AAP

Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says Jalandhar MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Vax centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Vaccination centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Patiala: Online faculty programme